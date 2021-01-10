Q. Both Imperial and Coachella valleys generally have great weather, unlike other parts of the country, which experience snow storms, tornados and hurricanes. We do, however, have earthquakes, wind storms and monsoonal storms. These three weather do damage to the IID infrastructure, especially the power grid. In April 2010, the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reimbursed IID over $7.5 million dollars for damages of $7.9 million due to the “Easter” earthquake. Starting the next year, IID has recorded over 12 declared emergency events, but only one that received funding from Cal OES or FEMA. That one was for less than 75 percent of the cost. Why is IID not receiving reimbursements from Cal OES or FEMA? Is this not part of administration’s fiduciary responsibility?

— Concerned Citizen, Brawley

