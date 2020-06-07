Q. Why is IV Fitness Club charging its customers for the month of June when they aren’t open? Isn’t that illegal? They are either forcing you to cancel your membership (so that when they reopen they can charge you an initiation fee) or charge you for using their facility that is not open.

They are trying to rip off customers who are struggling with this pandemic! All businesses are struggling. The whole world is struggling and they are trying to get one past the customers for a quick buck.

