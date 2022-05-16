Q: Why is the city of El Centro holding its public hearing on the proposal to raise trash rates on the same day, June 7, as the election primary? Isn't this going to hurt turnout? That could be important since defeating the rate increase requires getting more than half the customers to vote against it, not just more than half of those who vote.
A: Abraham Campos, city public works director, maintained in this case the city is optimistic voters for each can achieve two objectives at once.
