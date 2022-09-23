Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Q: Several months ago, a neighbor’s peacock decided to take up residency near our house on Higgins Lane west of El Centro. The irresponsible owners have been contacted multiple times to no avail. The peacock has since hatched three chicks. The male comes and goes. They are destroying our plants and yards, plus they’re defecating all over the place and eating pet food. What can be done to these irresponsible people that have abandoned their birds? – Ruffled feathers, El Centro
A: It seems you are not alone in your frustration over the bothersome birds. The county is aware of the problem but to date has not had success in resolving it, conceded Maria Peinado, spokesperson for Public Health.
