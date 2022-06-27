QUESTION: The El Centro Elementary School District’s Measure Y bond to fund a new school and renovations of current schools is going down to defeat 57-43 percent in the latest vote count. It needs two-thirds yes votes to pass.

That begs the question as to why the district didn’t run it under the provisions of state Proposition 39, which requires just 55 percent for passage. It would have won. – Elections observer, El Centro

