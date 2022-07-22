Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
QUESTION: I own a vacant lot at the foot of Orange Avenue in El Centro. Some time ago the barricade the city put up at the end of the street was damaged. That allowed someone to drive on to my property and dump dead trees there. Now, the city wants me to remove them. That could cost me big time. Isn’t the city responsible here since it was the breach of their barricade that allowed these illegal dumpers access to my property?
ANSWER: In a word, no, said Angel Hernandez, interim Community Development director.
