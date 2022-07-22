QUESTION: I own a vacant lot at the foot of Orange Avenue in El Centro. Some time ago the barricade the city put up at the end of the street was damaged. That allowed someone to drive on to my property and dump dead trees there. Now, the city wants me to remove them. That could cost me big time. Isn’t the city responsible here since it was the breach of their barricade that allowed these illegal dumpers access to my property?

ANSWER: In a word, no, said Angel Hernandez, interim Community Development director.

