Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Q: I understand the city of El Centro made a change involving its sign ordinance in the middle of the current political campaign. Is this allowed? Is there a conflict of interest because Mayor Tomas Oliva is running for re-election?—Election watcher, El Centro
A: You are partially correct. While the city did not change the sign ordinance, it did recently make a revision to its enforcement. According to a report for the Aug. 16 City Council meeting, the issue involved myriad complaints about a section of the 2020 ordinance that states “The number of temporary noncommercial signs shall not exceed two per property.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.