Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Q: Recently, the Press had stories updating two major cases—the man charged with setting all those haystacks on fire in April and the man charged with fatally shooting Jordan Schmidt near Brawley last December. Conveniently, Senior Deputy District Attorney Mario Vela, who his boss, D.A. Gilbert Otero, has endorsed to succeed him, was the D.A. spokesperson for both stories. Isn’t this Otero improperly using the influence of his office?—Political observer
A: For background, Vela and Deputy Public Defender George Marquez survived the June primary and are facing off in the Nov. 8 general election. The winner will replace Otero, who is retiring after 28 years on the job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.