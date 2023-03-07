PROBE QUESTION CORRECTION

A satellite image of the Planned Parenthood building / the old Exotic Thai Restaurant building on 4th Street in El Centro.

 SCREENSHOT COURTESY GOOGLE MAPS

On Monday, the Imperial Valley Press received many calls from concerned readers regarding the response to the Probe question that appeared in that day's edition.

The article in no way met the standards that the Imperial Valley Press wishes to hold itself to and contained information that does not reflect our values or represent our views as a community newspaper. As such, we have removed the Probe question from our website.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.