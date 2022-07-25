ECRMC crossing
Buy Now

Medical workers cross Imperial Avenue mid-block in front of El Centro Regional Medical Center recently.

PHOTO GARY REDFERN

 By GARY REDFERN, Staff Writer

Q: El Centro Regional Medical Center has offices in a medical building across Imperial Avenue from the main hospital entrance. This causes staff to frequently cross that busy street mid-block. I worry for their safety. Could the city put in a crosswalk with flashing lights like it did across from the DMV office?

A: Seems like you’re a bit clairvoyant, according to Abraham Campos, city Public Works director.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.