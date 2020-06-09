Procession honors fallen El Centro Police Department Officer Efren Coronel
In addition to the large contingent of law enforcement members who were present Monday, many community members turned up at the funeral home in Brawley to show their support for ECPD Officer Efren Coronel, who died June 3 in the line of duty from COVID-19. PHOTO TOM BODUS

EL CENTRO — Throngs of people gathered along Imperial Avenue on Monday to pay solemn tribute to fallen El Centro Police Officer Efren Coronel, who died Wednesday after having previously contracted COVID-19.

The gatherings were prompted by a lengthy procession of law enforcement, public safety and private vehicles that initially started in Lakeside and traveled to Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley.

Law enforcement agencies from throughout the Valley were represented in the procession that carried ECPD Officer Efren Coronel’s body from San Diego to the funeral home in Brawley. PHOTO TOM BODUS
Members of local law enforcement look on as ECPD Officer Efren Coronel’s body is delivered to the funeral home on Monday. PHOTO TOM BODUS
Police officers escort Efren Coronel’s body from the hearse into Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley on Monday. PHOTO TOM BODUS
Local law enforcement personnel salute during a procession for the late Officer Efren Coronel on Monday at Frye Mortuary in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

