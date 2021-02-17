Progress made in cannabis store opening in Salton City
A 4,500-square-foot building, located at 2070 Thomas R Cannell Road, on Tuesday in Salton City. The application process is progressing for a cannabis store to operate here. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

SALTON CITY — Progress has been made toward a cannabis store opening up here.

The county Environmental Evaluation Committee on Thursday unanimously recommended approval for an adult use and medicinal cannabis business to begin operating at 2070 Thomas R Cannell Road. The location is a 4,500-square-foot building where a thrift store formerly operated.

