EL CENTRO — A court hearing on Monday to consider a local prosecutor’s motion to consolidate separate criminal cases accusing three defendants of real estate fraud was postponed until Friday.

The cases allege employees of Casa Blanca Real Estate in Calexico defrauded an elderly woman by using her properties and forged signatures to secure about $650,000 in loans.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.