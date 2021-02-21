Protestors speak out against two council votes
Buy Now

Protesters wave signs during a protest at the intersection of Highways 111 and 98 on Friday in Calexico.PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — Protestors Friday evening gathered at the intersection of Highways 111 and 98 to express their dismay with two recent actions by the Calexico City Council.

During its meeting Wednesday, the council disbanded the city’s Ad Hoc COVID-19 committee and voted to use some available funds to purchase a police car rather than fix public restrooms.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.