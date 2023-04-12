EL CENTRO – Please expect traffic delays due to roadwork near the intersection of Dogwood Avenue and Danenberg Drive starting Wednesday, April 12, per a public service announcement from the City of El Centro.
The roadway will remain open however drivers are asked to please be cautious, follow all traffic control and detour signage. Traffic control is expected to be taken down at the end of each work day.
