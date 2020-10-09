Psychiatrist joins Behavioral Health
Buy Now

EL CENTRO -- Psychiatrist Dr. Henry Rafael Marquez-Castro has joined Imperial County Behavioral Health Services, agency Interim Director Leticia Plancarte-Garcia announced in a press release.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Marquez partner with us in providing quality care to the children, youth and families of Imperial County,” Plancarte-Garcia said. “He is an excellent fit for Imperial County Behavioral Health Services because he is bilingual, demonstrates compassion and has a real interest to work with underserved populations,” she said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.