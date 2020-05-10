Public agency gets extra help from private donations
Members of American Legion Post 25, the Imperial Valley Patriotic Planning Committee and the Imperial Valley Breakfast Rotary Club gathered Friday evening to present Assistant Public Administrator Sarah Enz (front row, second from right) foodstuffs and other supplies to assist local senior citizens. PHOTO TOM BODUS

EL CENTRO – Three local service groups pooled their efforts recently to provide food for roughly 100 seniors in the county.

Imperial Valley Breakfast Rotary Club, Imperial Valley Patriotic Planning Committee and American Legion Boyce Aten Post 25 on Friday presented tables loaded with canned goods, beans, rice, toilet paper, facial tissue and more to the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging.

