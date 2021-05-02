EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a request to hold a public hearing to solicit citizen input involving the 2021 Community Development Block Grant and the two CARES ACT applications.

Imperial County Workforce & Economic Development Director Priscilla Lopez requested for the supervisors to adopt resolutions authorizing ICWED to submit grant applications for $1.5 million and for a grant application of $530,572 under the CBBG Cares Act and Notice of Funding Availability.

