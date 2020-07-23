Public land mining claim fees and waivers are due by Sept. 1

Persons with mining claims on public lands must pay their maintenance fees or file their fee waiver certifications by Sept. 1. COURTESY PHOTO BLM

SACRAMENTO — Claimants who wish to retain their existing mining claims on federal public lands through the 2021 assessment year to pay a maintenance fee or file a Maintenance Fee Waiver Certification (Small Miner’s Waiver) on or before Sept. 1 to prevent the mining claim from being declared forfeit and void, the Bureau of Land Management said in a release Wednesday.

The maintenance fee for a lode claim, tunnel site or mill site is $165 per claim/site. For placer mining claims only, the fees are $165 for every 20 acres or portion thereof. Claimants who filed a Small Miner’s Waiver last year in 2019 for the 2020 assessment year will be required to file an Affidavit of Annual Assessment Work form, including the required $15 processing fee per claim on or before Dec. 30.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.