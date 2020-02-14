IMPERIAL — Members of the local business community are being encouraged to attend an informational meeting scheduled for Feb. 18 to discuss a possible merger of five local chambers of commerce into a single entity.

During a meeting this past Tuesday, board members and staff from the chambers of Westmorland, Brawley, Imperial, El Centro and Calexico committed to moving forward in discussing the opportunity of merging to form one Imperial Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.