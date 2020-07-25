Public safety ads target immigrant population
he billboard located at Dogwood Road across from the Imperial Valley Mall encourages people to wear masks, wash hands and maintain a social distance of 6 feet. 

 PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

IMPERIAL COUNTY — As Imperial County looks into ways to lessen the surge of coronavirus cases, one group has introduced an educational advertising campaign aimed particularly at low-income Latinos who may not necessarily speak English and who are not engaging with recent public health orders.

Listos California, a campaign anchored in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Office of Emergency Services, expanded its partnership with the California Department of Public Health to produce billboards, followed by a Loteria card game to help increase awareness of how to stay safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

