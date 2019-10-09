Pumpkin carving event helps autistic kids socialize
Veronica Reyes, of El Centro, (center) helps her son, Giomar Valdez, 10, and daughter, Mia Valdez, 9, clear out their pumpkins during Autism Support of Imperial County’s Pumpkin Carving event on Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — The loud noises, sudden scares and large crowds at popular Halloween events in the Valley this month will likely deter many adults or children with autism from attending.

With this in mind, Autism Support of Imperial County held a pumpkin carving event on Tuesday, so that those on the spectrum could indulge in a Halloween-themed event in a controlled environment.

Pumpkin carving event helps autistic kids socialize
Jesus Martinez, of Calexico, (left) helps his son, Michael Edward Martinez, carve open a pumpkin during Autism Support of Imperial County’s Pumpkin Carving event on Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Pumpkin carving event helps autistic kids socialize
Sebastian Inzunza, 5, checks his paint brush to make sure its the right shade of blue during Autism Support of Imperial County’s Pumpkin Carving event on Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

