Quarantined passengers in Riverside due for release
The 195 evacuees from China who have been held in quarantine at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside since Jan. 29 are due to be released today. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File)

RIVERSIDE — The quarantine for the 195 passengers from China who were diverted to March Air Reserve Base on Jan. 29 is set to expire today with none of those patients testing positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

In a release issued Monday, Riverside County Public Health Officer Cameron Kaiser said the group — many of whom work for the U.S. State Department or are related to someone who does — have been isolated from base personnel and were not permitted to leave the fenced quarantine area.

