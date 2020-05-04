Rady Hospital urges parents to keep appointments

Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego is urging Valley parents to not delay pediatric and urgent care for their children out of a fear of visiting a hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic. COURTESY PHOTO

SAN DIEGO -- Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego is urging Valley parents to not delay pediatric and urgent care for their children out of a fear of visiting a hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement by Dr. Gail Knight, senior vice president and chief medical officer, comes after the hospital noticed that local families have been delaying appointments out of a fear of potential exposure.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

