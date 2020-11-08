Rally calls for election integrity, protections for migrants
Calexico resident Raul Ureña gives a speech during a peaceful rally on Saturday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — Demonstrators who participated in a peaceful rally here Saturday morning called to preserve the integrity of the election and to protect the dignity of immigrants.

Participants gathered at the water fountain in front of the downtown pedestrian port of entry on East First Street and voiced their desire for immigrants who reside in the United States to be respected.

A group of attendees pose with handmade signs during a peaceful rally on Saturday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Attendees voice their opinions while standing on the sidewalk in front of the downtown port of entry during a peaceful rally on Saturday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

