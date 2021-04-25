1C.jpg
Guests look to the podium while holding handmade signs during the “Stand Against Social Injustice” peaceful rally on Saturday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — Demonstrators gathered outside the Superior Courthouse on Main Street Saturday to protest police brutality.

The Stand Against Social Injustice rally was organized by Imperial Valley Black Lives Matters and the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee. It was particularly aimed at expressing outrage demanded justice for recent incidents in national news involving Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo and Caron Nazario.

2C.jpg
Imperial Valley Black Lives Matter chief executive officer Hilton Smith raises his hand while giving a speech at the podium during the “Stand Against Social Injustice” peaceful rally on Saturday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
3C.jpg
Hugo Castro (left) points while giving a speech during the “Stand Against Social Injustice” peaceful rally on Saturday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
4C.jpg
Calexico City Councilman Raúl Ureña gives a speech while at the podium during the “Stand Against Social Injustice” peaceful rally on Saturday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

