MEXICALI, BAJA CALIFORNIA, MEXICO — To explore innovative solutions to regional issues in the California and Baja California, Mexico region, local experts and scholars from San Diego State University Imperial Valley (SDSU-IV) and Autonomous University of Baja California (UABC) joined in RE: BORDER 2022 Bi-National Conference, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in Mexicali.

The annual conference brings together faculty, scholars, researchers, public policy analysts, professionals, public officials, and industry leaders in conversation to transform research, education, and public-private solutions stated the conference's website. Wednesday's event was the fourth annual conference, according to the website. This year's theme was "Innovation & Sustainability," taking place throughout Nov. 14 to Nov. 16 in San Diego, Tijuana, and Mexicali.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.