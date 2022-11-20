Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
San Diego State University Imperial Valley, Autonomous University of Baja California and City of Mexicali authorities joined in collaboration to inaugurate RE:BORDER 2022 fourth Bi-National Conference, Nov. 16, in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico.
John Fahim of San Diego State University Imperial Valley joined a panel of bi-national experts to talk about Innovation and the Future of Sustainable Energy and Lithium during the RE:BORDER 2022 conference, Nov. 16, in Mexicali, Baja California Mexico.
MEXICALI, BAJA CALIFORNIA, MEXICO — To explore innovative solutions to regional issues in the California and Baja California, Mexico region, local experts and scholars from San Diego State University Imperial Valley (SDSU-IV) and Autonomous University of Baja California (UABC) joined in RE: BORDER 2022 Bi-National Conference, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in Mexicali.
The annual conference brings together faculty, scholars, researchers, public policy analysts, professionals, public officials, and industry leaders in conversation to transform research, education, and public-private solutions stated the conference's website. Wednesday's event was the fourth annual conference, according to the website. This year's theme was "Innovation & Sustainability," taking place throughout Nov. 14 to Nov. 16 in San Diego, Tijuana, and Mexicali.
