REACH Air Medical Services reminds off-roaders to play it safe this season
IVP FILE PHOTO

BRAWLEY – The Imperial Sand Dunes and Ocotillo Wells recreation areas are truly some of the best spots for off-road enthusiasts, and as peak Off-Highway Vehicle (OFV) season approaches in Imperial County, REACH Air Medical Services (REACH) shares some recommended safety tips in a press release for residents and visitors preparing for a fun day of riding.

“Off-road vehicles continue to grow in popularity,” said Kenneth Herbert, program director for REACH. “With that increase in popularity comes a higher risk of accidents and injuries. We want to remind riders that safety needs to be their first and top priority out there.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.