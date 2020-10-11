Rebollar elected California Latino School Boards Association treasurer

BRAWLEY – Brawley Elementary School District Vice President Gil Rebollar is the new treasurer of the California Latino School Boards Association.

Rebollar was elected at the CSLBA annual membership meeting conducted online Oct. 3.

