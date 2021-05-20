Recent meeting illustrates continued hostility on IID board

GALINDO

EL CENTRO – If there was any hope that the Imperial Irrigation District board of directors was going to achieve anything resembling harmony following its highly contentious first few weeks, those hopes were dispelled again at Tuesday’s meeting.

“What is clear is that we are in an unworkable situation with the current board dynamics,” Division 2 Director JB Hamby said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.