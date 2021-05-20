Recent meeting illustrates continued hostility on IID board

Today

Mostly sunny skies with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. High 92F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 59F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny. Becoming windy late. High 81F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.