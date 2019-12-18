Record number of Calipatria, Centinela inmates graduate IVC
Calipatria State Prison inmate Johnny Argueta is all smiles Tuesday during a ceremony honoring him and his peers for graduating from Imperial Valley College. PHOTO JULIO MORALES

CALIPATRIA — A total of 86 inmates at Calipatria and Centinela state prisons earned their associate’s degrees from Imperial Valley College this week.

The figure represented the greatest number of inmates who had achieved such a milestone within the California Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections in a year.

