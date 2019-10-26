Recreational cannabis dispensary opens
Imperial County Board of Supervisor Ray Castillo cuts the ribbon at Friday’s ribbon cutting ceremony at the Aroma cannabis store near Calexico.

PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

CALEXICO — The first recreational marijuana store and dispensary in the Imperial Valley had its ribbon cutting Friday morning.

Aroma cannabis store, 1632 Gateway Road, Suite 5, is having its grand opening today with door prizes and specials.

Some of the THC edibles and concentrates offered at the Aroma cannabis store, which had its ribbon cutting on Friday. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

