Red Cross and Imperial County Fire Department and Office of Emergency Services establish shelter, Caseworker hotline, and will provide meals for lunch and dinner
IVP FILE PHOTO

IMPERIAL COUNTY – On Thursday, February 23, the Red Cross and Imperial County Fire Department and Office of Emergency Service established shelter for those impacted by the recent outages in the Salton City area at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3251, 50 Desert Shores Drive, Desert Shores, CA 92274.

According to a press release from the County of Imperial, the shelter will provide snacks, hydration, and cots for those seeking those services. Hot showers are expected to be provided later this evening.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.