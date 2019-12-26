Red Cross awarded $43,000 grant

The American Red Cross’ Imperial County point person Sylvia Preciado-Platero (third from left) accepts a $43,000 check Monday from the Imperial Irrigation District. The funding is from $1 million in grant money awarded by Citizens Energy Corp. through IID to 30 nonprofit organizations in the Imperial and Coachella valleys. It is intended to help the local Red Cross acquire a new emergency response vehicle and to install smoke detectors for senior citizens. Also pictured, from left, are IID directors Bruce Kuhn, Alex Cardenas, Norma Galindo, Erik Ortega and James Hanks. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH
