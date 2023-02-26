Red Cross, Imperial County Fire and OES establish shelter, Caseworker hotline, and provide meals for storm impacted near Salton City

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
IMPERIAL COUNTY – On Thursday, February 23, the Red Cross and Imperial County Fire Department and Office of Emergency Service established shelter for those impacted by the recent outages in the Salton City area at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3251, 50 Desert Shores Drive in Desert Shores.
Red Cross and Imperial County Fire Department and Office of Emergency services continued to be onsite at the designated shelter on Saturday, February 25, to assist those impacted by the outages in the Salton City area, according to a County of Imperial press release.
