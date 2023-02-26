Red Cross, Imperial County Fire and OES establish shelter, Caseworker hotline, and provide meals for storm impacted near Salton City

The West Shores Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3251 building serves as an emergency shelter in the Salton City area for those impacted by the recent windstorms.

 IMAGE COURTESY COUNTY OF IMPERIAL

IMPERIAL COUNTY – On Thursday, February 23, the Red Cross and Imperial County Fire Department and Office of Emergency Service established shelter for those impacted by the recent outages in the Salton City area at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3251, 50 Desert Shores Drive in Desert Shores.

Red Cross and Imperial County Fire Department and Office of Emergency services continued to be onsite at the designated shelter on Saturday, February 25, to assist those impacted by the outages in the Salton City area, according to a County of Imperial press release.

