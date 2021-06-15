Red Hill Bay lawsuit on hold while county and IID try to come to terms

A potential court battle between IID and Imperial County has been suspended as the parties try to work out a solution over dust contamination at Red Hill Bay. IVP FILE PHOTO

IMPERIAL — Imperial County and the Imperial Irrigation District are trying to work together to resolve the issues involving the Red Hill Bay restoration project without it going to court.

Imperial County Board Supervisor Chairman Mike Kelley said he and supervisor Ryan Kelley met with IID directors James Hanks and JB Hamby about a month ago to try to find a resolution to the matter without getting lawyers involved.

