Red Shoe Day returned to the Imperial Valley Thursday morning after a year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The familiar red boot representing Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego was used to solicit cash donations from drivers at 35 intersections throughout the county. PHOTO TOM BODUS
(RIGHT) A Red Shoe Day volunteer solicits donations for Ronald McDonald House Thursday at the corner of Broadway and Eighth in El Centro. An estimated 300 volunteers participated in the local fundraisers, which was expected to raise $70,000 to $90,000. PHOTO TOM BODUS
(FROM LEFT AT LEFT): Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego CEO and President Chuck Day and Ronald McDonald look on as El Centro Regional Medical Center CEO Adolphe Edward addresses the media during Thursday’s Red Shoe Day event. ECRMC pledged $5,000 to the fundraiser, which supports the Ronald McDonald House in San Diego. Imperial Valley families account for about 20 percent of the facility’s use, according to Day. PHOTO TOM BODUS
Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District CEO Larry Lewis (left) and Ronald McDonald appear together in Brawley during Thursday’s Red Shoe Day event. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
Ronald McDonald and children give a thumb’s up at a Red Shoe Day event Thursday at Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA

