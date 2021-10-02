Regional chamber celebrates strength in unity
Buy Now

Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce President Anne Irigoyen speaks during the organization's grand opening event Thursday evening in El Centro. PHOTO TOM BODUS

EL CENTRO — One theme recurring theme prevailed at the grand opening of the new Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce Thursday night.

“We are stronger together.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.