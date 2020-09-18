Registration now open for 3rd annual Power Up! event
Jodi Rollins speaking at the first Power Up! in 2018. PHOTO TOM BODUS

CALEXICO -- Registration is now open for the third annual Power Up! Women’s Business Empowerment Event, to be held online from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 29.

Jodi Rollins, owner of Rollins Creative LLC and founder of Power Up!, said she wasn’t sure the event would go forward this year because of COVID-19, but then she was contacted by San Diego State University-Imperial Valley’s new Associate Dean for Academic Affairs Mark Wheeler about collaborating on various projects, and Power Up! was one of them.

