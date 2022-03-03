Rehab underway at shuttered Roberta Hotel

The Roberta Hotel, 465 W. State St., El Centro, as seen on Nov. 16. Tenants there were cleared out Nov. 18 due to the building being red-tagged by the city for safety violations. IVP FILE PHOTO/CORISSA IBARRA
EL CENTRO — The owner of the Roberta Hotel, ordered closed by the city in November amid numerous hazardous code violations, said he is renovating the building and hopes to reopen it.
“I’m going to fix the whole place,” Kris Patel said Tuesday morning as workers were seen at the building at 465 W. State St. “Thanks to the city for working with me. They understand the whole community.”
