Remembering fallen officers

Today

Sunny. Becoming windy late. High 87F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 58F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Sunny along with a few clouds. High 86F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph.