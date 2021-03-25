Renovated hotel turned into affordable housing
Hollies Hotel and Suites on Wednesday in Calexico. The hotel, which is located at 18 Lincoln Street, was recently renovated into a 58-unit affordable housing development. Tenants began moving in March 18. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — Renovations to turn Hollies Hotel & Suites into a 58-unit affordable housing development have been completed.

This was announced March 17 during the Calexico City Council meeting.

