Reopening of El Centro churches postponed

El Centro Fire Department Fire Chief Kenneth Herbert (front stage) listens as an audience member speaks during a COVID-19 informational meeting for places of worship on Wednesday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — Faith-based assemblies here were scheduled to reopen Monday with physical distancing and other rules, although city officials on Wednesday announced a change of plans.

Instead, a new reopening date will be decided after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement today.

