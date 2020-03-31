EL CENTRO — Most Imperial County employees are paid when they have to take long periods of time off for illnesses, but extra help employees, like reserves firefighters, do not receive those same benefits.

Imperial County recently came to the decision that reserves firefighters, who are classified as extra help employees, will not be receive sick pay if they are exposed to the coronavirus.

