Residential IID customers again to pay more in October

EL CENTRO — A vote by the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors on Sept. 21 will increase an average residential customer’s electric bill by an estimated $61.71 in October, the utility reported.
The so-called Energy Cost Adjustment fee has long been used by the district apart from regular electrical rates to recoup variable costs such as power purchases and the fuel the district uses to generate electricity. ECA accounts for fluctuations in market prices, lately, resulting in a higher monthly ECA rate. It has been increased by the IID board in recent months, and that is expected to continue through year’s end.
