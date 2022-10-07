Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
EL CENTRO – Based on community input, the city is moving forward with a plan to place security guards at several high-traffic areas.
The City Council voted 4-0 Tuesday to issue a request for proposals for armed security at Bucklin Park at South Eighth Street and Aurora Drive, and unarmed security at city hall at 1275 W. Main St., the Sidewinder Skate Park at 600-698 Park Avenue, the Aquatic Center at 540 Park, and the El Centro Transfer Terminal at 139 S. Seventh St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.