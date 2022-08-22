CALEXICO — On Monday, Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia shared on social media a new addition at Food 4 Less -- the installation of DMV's Now Kiosk. According to Garcia, this increases DMV service accessibility in the Imperial Valley. The project follows the opening of a larger updated DMV field office in Brawley and DMV Now Kiosk at Vons in El Centro.
Residents to see new DMV Kiosk at local supermarket
- By ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS Staff Writer
