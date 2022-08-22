DMV Now Kiosk
DMV Now Kiosk can be also found inside Food 4 Less in Calexico. According to assemblymember Eduardo Garcia,  this increases DMV service accessibility in the Imperial Valley.

 PHOTO By Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus

CALEXICO — On Monday, Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia shared on social media a new addition at Food 4 Less -- the installation of DMV's Now Kiosk. According to Garcia, this increases DMV service accessibility in the Imperial Valley. The project follows the opening of a larger updated DMV field office in Brawley and DMV Now Kiosk at Vons in El Centro.

