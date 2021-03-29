HOLTVILLE — Holtville High School’s seniors were invited to a free lunch Sunday afternoon at the Barbara Worth Country Club and Resort.

Resort owner Eddie Mejorado let Holtville mom Mariana Garewal know he’d provide cheeseburgers, fries and the accommodations if she could help with getting the word out. She and a couple of other parents, Julie Chavez and Cristina Velasco, started sharing the news on social media until about 15 parents signed on to help.

Resort buys lunch for Holtville senior class
Members of Mariachi Amanecer perform on short notice at a luncheon held for Holtville High School seniors Sunday afternoon at Barbara Worth Country Club and Resort. PHOTO TOM BODUS
Resort buys lunch for Holtville senior class
CLOCKWISE, FROM FRONT LEFT: Holtville seniors Brendan Estrada, Enrique Estrada, Zach McDonald, Erik Castro, Ryan Richards and Alonzo Valenzuela get together in person for the first time in months at a luncheon held Sunday at the Barbara Worth Country Club and Resort. PHOTO TOM BODUS

