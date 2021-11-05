SEELEY – Imperial County, Imperial Irrigation District, the Seeley County Water District and Imperial County Farm Bureau are working in collaboration to restore and improve this town’s Robert Bates Memorial Park.
IID has committed $30,000 to the project through its Local Entity Program. That money will be provided to Farm Bureau’s California Women for Agriculture and the Seeley County Water District to implement the improvements. Those improvements include reseeding the grounds, fixing leaks in and around the park, and restoring water service for irrigation. IID also plans to replace all the lighting at the park with brighter and more energy efficient LED lights in the beginning of 2022.
