EL CENTRO — Today, December 13, northbound and southbound traffic lanes will be closed at the railroad crossing on La Brucherie Avenue between Euclid Avenue and Villa Avenue for maintenance work by Union Pacific Railroad, according to a City of El Centro press release.
Per the release, please be cautious and follow all traffic control and detour signage. It is recommended to use alternative routes.
